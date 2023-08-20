Britney Spears says she feels disappointed, Sam Asghari's love for her was 'never real'

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Britney Spears has begun opening up a lot on her split with her estranged husband Sam Asghari ever since their split. After citing that it was a painful experience for her to end their seven year long relationship, she has now come out and said that she feels disappointed, feeling that Sam’s love for her was never real.

The pop star posted a lengthy statement with a homemade dance video on Instagram but she never explained why she decided on ending the relationship with Sam, beyond saying “couldn’t take the pain anymore”, implying that the marriage wasn’t working for her either.

According to Aceshowbiz, a source shared: “Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional. Of course, she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.”

The source continued: “She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on a private jet. But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

“But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go”, the source added.

Sam Asghari had said that Britney Spears was rude towards him, mouthing off insults and would even get physically violent with him, while Britney Spears had alleged that her estranged partner, apart from deserting her many times, had cheated on her.

The charge that Britney was physically violent with him has been disputed due to the fact that Sam Asghari is a whole foot taller than her, a lot stronger and younger. But Britney’s charges have also been disputed due to her questionable psychological conditions, as she was under great tension and stress for years due to the 13-year long conservatorship period, causing her to become a bit unbalanced.

