Singer Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 74. The singer remembered his father through an emotional Instagram post, sharing childhood photographs and recalling the important role he played in his life and musical journey.

Peter Hernandez was more than just a father to Bruno. He was also the person who introduced him to music and encouraged his interest in performing from a very young age. In his tribute, Mars remembered how his father taught him everything he knew about music and helped shape his love for different musical styles.

Peter Hernandez played an important role in Bruno Mars’ musical journey

Known as ‘Dr. Doo-Wop,’ Peter was a percussionist who had a strong connection with music. He encouraged his children to perform when they were young, giving them an early introduction to the world of entertainment. While raising a family of six in Hawaii, he made music an important part of their everyday lives.

Growing up around music helped Bruno develop an interest in doo-wop, rock and Motown. His father’s influence played a significant role in shaping his musical taste and the artist he eventually became. The childhood photographs shared by Bruno offered a glimpse into those early years, including moments when father and son performed together on stage.

For the singer, the loss is deeply personal, as Peter was not only his biggest musical influence but also someone who remained an important part of his life.

Bruno Mars remembers his late mother in emotional message

Bruno’s tribute also carried an emotional reference to his late mother, who passed away in 2013. Remembering both his parents, the singer asked his father to kiss his mother in heaven, making the message even more touching.

His words reflected the bond he shared with his parents and the memories that continue to remain close to him. The photographs accompanying the tribute highlighted the family’s musical background and the special moments Bruno shared with his father during childhood.

Following his post, fans and fellow artists shared condolences and messages of support for the singer and his family.

Despite continuing with his tour commitments, the loss of his father marks a difficult personal moment for Bruno Mars. His tribute serves as a reminder of the important role Peter Hernandez played in his life, both as a parent and as the person who first introduced him to the world of music.