Camila Cabello makes a stylish appearance at the US Open in New York

Camila Cabello was spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York as she attended the men’s singles semi-final at the US Open. The singer was among the high profile guests who turned up to watch the major tennis match, adding a touch of celebrity attention to the sporting event. Her appearance comes as the US Open continues to attract tennis fans, athletes and well known personalities from across the entertainment and sports worlds.

Cabello has often been seen attending major public events, but her presence at the US Open offered fans a glimpse of her enjoying a sporting occasion away from her music commitments. Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main venue at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, is known for hosting some of the biggest matches of the tournament and regularly welcomes celebrity guests during the competition.

Spotted! 👀 Camila Cabello at Arthur Ashe to watch the US Open men's singles semi-finals 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7yP2723oVH — Page Six (@PageSix) September 11, 2026

The men’s singles semi-final is one of the most closely watched stages of the US Open, with players competing for a place in the tournament final. The match drew attention not only from tennis followers but also from viewers interested in the star filled audience. Cabello’s appearance quickly became a talking point among fans who follow both the singer and the annual Grand Slam event.

The singer, known for hits including “Havana” and “Señorita,” has maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry while continuing to make appearances at major cultural and sporting events. Her visit to Arthur Ashe Stadium reflects the growing connection between celebrity culture and high profile tennis tournaments, where famous faces are frequently seen supporting the sport from the stands.

The US Open remains one of the biggest events on the international tennis calendar, and the semi-final stage traditionally draws considerable attention from audiences around the world. With Cabello among the spectators, her appearance added another celebrity moment to the New York tournament without taking away from the focus on the players competing on court.