Marvel fans are preparing to see a new villain take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. The actor, who previously played Iron Man, will now appear in a completely different role following Tony Stark’s death. While the casting has already sparked discussions among fans, Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the MCU, has shared his thoughts on a possible face off between the two powerful villains.

Josh Brolin reacts to Thanos vs Doctor Doom

During a recent interaction, Brolin was asked whether he would like to see Thanos and Doctor Doom appear together in a future Marvel project. The actor expressed interest in sharing the screen with Downey Jr again, although this time in a different situation.

“Having been in that situation with Robert (Downey Jr), in that scenario, I would love a different scenario. I would love it. It would be great. And who wouldn’t want to see it?” he said.

However, things became more interesting when Brolin was directly asked whether Thanos would be powerful enough to defeat Doctor Doom. Instead of choosing a winner, the actor preferred to leave the question unanswered. “Dude, does it matter what I say at this point? Leave the mystery. Embrace the mystery,” he said.

His response leaves the imaginary battle open to interpretation, especially considering how both characters have been portrayed as major threats in Marvel comics.

Will Thanos return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Brolin’s Thanos met his end in Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019 and directed by the Russo Brothers. The filmmakers are now returning to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, introducing Doctor Doom as the next major antagonist.

Although Brolin has expressed interest in a different on screen scenario with Downey Jr, his comments do not confirm Thanos’ return or a possible confrontation between the characters. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in cinemas on 18th December in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.