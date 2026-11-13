Children of Blood and Bone trailer introduces a fantasy world filled with magic and danger

Paramount Pictures has released a new official trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, the upcoming fantasy film based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel of the same name. The trailer gives viewers a closer look at the film’s magical world, its central characters and the conflict that drives the story. It also features a new song titled ‘African Love Story’ by Nigerian singer and Grammy winner Tems, who has released the track for the film.

The film is set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been taken away from its people under the rule of a cruel king. The story follows Zelie, a young woman who wants to bring magic back and fight against the injustice faced by her community.

What happens in Children of Blood and Bone?

Zelie witnessed the violent loss of magic in her kingdom under King Saran, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. The incident also left her without her mother. Determined to restore what her people have lost, Zelie joins forces with her brother to challenge the king’s rule.

Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they form an alliance with the king’s own son and daughter. Together, they set out to fight his rule and try to bring magic back to Orïsha. The story combines fantasy, family relationships, political conflict and large scale battles.

The newly released trailer offers glimpses of the dangerous journey, powerful characters and the fight for control of the kingdom. Tems’ new track, ‘African Love Story’, adds another musical element to the film’s presentation.

Star cast and direction

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone features Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole in key roles. The ensemble also includes Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film further features Academy Award winner Regina King, Idris Elba and Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Children of Blood and Bone India release date

The film is based on Tomi Adeyemi’s globally bestselling novel, which introduced readers to the fantasy kingdom of Orïsha and its struggle over magic. With its story centred on a young woman’s fight against an oppressive ruler, the film brings the book’s fictional world to the big screen.

Paramount Pictures will release Children of Blood and Bone in cinemas across India on 15th January 2027.