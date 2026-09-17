Christmas at the Kringles teaser brings a chainsaw wielding Santa just before Halloween

Briarcliff Entertainment has released the teaser trailer for Christmas at the Kringles, a new horror comedy that is set to open wide in theatres on October 30. The release date puts the film just one day before Halloween, giving the movie a very different position from traditional Christmas releases. While the title suggests a festive holiday story, the teaser makes it clear that the film mixes Christmas celebrations with horror, dark humour and violence. One of the most noticeable moments in the teaser comes from Thomas Lennon, who describes himself as “a crazy man with a chainsaw.” The teaser moves between cheerful Christmas decorations and disturbing moments, setting up the unusual tone of the film.

The story follows the Severson family after they move into a new suburban neighbourhood and discover that their neighbours, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas throughout the year. What initially appears to be unusual behaviour becomes more disturbing when the Severson parents notice how close their son has become to the family next door. The situation takes a darker turn when they discover what the Kringles are actually doing. The family is reportedly trying to hypnotize and indoctrinate newcomers, forcing the father to take action and rescue his son with the help of what the official synopsis describes as a “rogue, badass Santa.”

The film features Ron Livingston in the lead role, with Rachel Bilson, Rob Riggle, Arden Myrin, Donald Faison and David Wain also part of the cast. Beverly D’Angelo is another notable name in the film. She is widely known for playing Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, beginning with the 1983 film. Her involvement in a horror comedy about a Christmas obsessed family adds another connection to the holiday comedy genre.

Christmas at the Kringles is directed by Kevin Lewis, who previously made Willy’s Wonderland in 2021. That film starred Nicolas Cage and combined horror, action and comedy. The screenplay for the new movie has been written by Zack Imbrogno, known for Slayers. Briarcliff Entertainment closed domestic rights for the film in May and has now scheduled its theatrical release for October 30.