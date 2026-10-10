A Christmas movie usually brings festive decorations, cheerful music and a feel good story. However, Christmas At The Kringles takes a very different approach. The first full trailer for director Kevin Lewis’ upcoming film mixes Christmas celebrations with violent horror, using a gritty style inspired by exploitation films from the 1970s.

The film stars Ron Livingston and Rachel Bilson as an ordinary couple who move with their family into a neighbourhood where Christmas appears to last all year. Their new neighbours, the Kringles, are completely obsessed with the holiday. What first looks like an unusual love for Christmas soon becomes a dangerous situation for the newcomers.

A Christmas obsessed family with a dark side

Thomas Lennon and Arden Myrin play the Kringles, whose elaborate decorations fill the neighbourhood with festive lights and ornaments. But their enthusiasm goes far beyond decorating their home. They are determined to make sure their neighbours embrace the Christmas spirit, whether they want to or not.

The trailer shows how this obsession turns violent, with the family using Christmas themed weapons to force others to follow their idea of holiday happiness. These include brightly coloured chainsaws, a human sized Nutcracker inspired by the Saw horror franchise and a disturbing Christmas themed character.

Rather than following the familiar formula of romantic holiday films, the story combines dark comedy, bloodshed and horror. Its deliberately rough visual style also gives the film the look of an older exploitation movie, creating a contrast with its colourful decorations.

A cast of familiar comedy faces

Alongside Livingston, Bilson, Lennon and Myrin, the film features Donald Faison, known for Scrubs. Rob Ruggle appears as a gruff Santa who warns of the danger, while David Wain, Lennon’s former collaborator from The State, is also part of the cast.

Beverly D’Angelo, who is familiar to audiences from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, also appears in the film. The cast brings together performers known for comedy in a story that combines humour with disturbing scenes.

Christmas At The Kringles release date

Directed by Kevin Lewis, known for Willy’s Wonderland, Christmas At The Kringles is scheduled to arrive on October 30. Its release just before Halloween places the film in the horror season, even though its story is built around Christmas.

The trailer suggests that the film is aimed at viewers who prefer their holiday entertainment with dark humour, unexpected violence and a very different take on festive traditions.