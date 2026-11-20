Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are coming together for an upcoming film titled The Nightingale. Sony Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for the film, which is based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 bestselling novel of the same name. The upcoming drama will see the real-life sisters portray characters whose lives are affected by a deadly incident.

The teaser was released on Thursday and offers the first glimpse of the two actors in their respective roles. Elle Fanning plays Isabelle Rossignol, while Dakota Fanning portrays Vianne Mauriac. The short preview introduces their characters as they sit together and discuss a dangerous incident that Isabelle has experienced. While the teaser keeps much of the story under wraps, it gives audiences an introduction to the emotional subject at the centre of the film.

The Nightingale brings Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel to the big screen

The Nightingale is based on Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel, which became a global bestseller. The film adaptation is directed by Michael Morris, with the screenplay written by Dana Stevens and Anna Peacock. Kristin Hannah is also associated with the project as an executive producer.

Apart from Dakota and Elle Fanning, the film features Edmund Donovan, Albrecht Schuch, Shira Haas and Mark Rylance in important roles. The casting brings together actors from different backgrounds for the upcoming drama.

The novel’s story has attracted readers across the world, and the film adaptation now brings its characters and events to the screen. Having the Fanning sisters play the central characters also makes the project an interesting on-screen reunion for the two actors, who have built their careers through several film and television projects.

When will The Nightingale release?

Sony Pictures has scheduled The Nightingale for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2027. The first teaser offers an early look at Dakota and Elle Fanning’s characters, although further details about the film’s story and other performances are yet to be revealed.

With a bestselling novel as its source material and the real-life sisters sharing the screen, the film is among the upcoming literary adaptations to watch out for in 2027.