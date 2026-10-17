Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked fresh speculation about their relationship after reportedly spending time together in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the actress met the singer outside a recording studio on Thursday night after he finished a studio session. The publication also reported that MGK’s car was still parked outside Johnson’s home on Friday morning, raising questions about whether he had spent the night there.

Dakota Johnson meets MGK outside Los Angeles studio

According to Page Six, Johnson was spotted waiting outside the studio while wearing an oversized leopard print coat and black trousers. She was reportedly looking at her phone and carrying what appeared to be a laptop when MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, came outside to meet her.

The report stated that the singer moved a large denim Hermès Birkin bag from the front seat of his Maserati into the trunk before Johnson got into the car. The pair were later linked to an apparent overnight visit, although neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

The latest sighting follows another reported outing at Hollywood speakeasy Say Yes earlier in the week.

How the romance rumours began

Speculation about the pair first emerged after they were reportedly seen together in New York City in September. According to Page Six, they visited Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment before going to dinner at Estela.

At the time, a source told the publication that Swift had allowed friends to use her New York properties and that Johnson and Baker wanted privacy. The source also described an apparent connection between the two, saying, “There’s definitely chemistry”.

Another comment from the insider suggested that the singer enjoyed spending time with Johnson and wanted to see her again. However, the pair have not publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship. Johnson was also seen in the front row at Vogue World 2026: Milano, where MGK performed on September 22.

Their previous relationships

The reported connection comes after Johnson’s separation from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in July 2025. MGK, meanwhile, split from his fiancée Megan Fox in late 2024. Fox gave birth to their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, on March 27, 2025. For now, the recent sightings have fuelled speculation, but the pair have yet to confirm whether they are dating.