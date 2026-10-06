Dakota Johnson turned her own dating history into one of the biggest jokes of her Saturday Night Live monologue. While hosting the show on Saturday, the actor spoke about her upcoming film Verity and its adult themes before connecting the story to her relationships with musicians. Dakota has previously been linked to several well known singers and musicians, including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and singer Role Model.

While describing Verity as a psycho sexual erotic thriller, Dakota joked about how similar her dating life has sometimes been. “The movie is a psycho-sexual erotic thriller, and you know what? So is dating musicians,” she says. “Some of them don’t wear shoes, some of them are terrible in bed, but all them are in my DMs. It’s not my fault, though. Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a 2.5 year relationship. The joke became one of the talking points from her monologue, particularly because of her well known relationships with musicians over the years. Taylor Swift later joined Dakota on stage as her supposed “therapist”, adding another surprise moment to the segment.

Dakota’s most high profile relationship was with Chris Martin. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor and the Coldplay singer began dating in 2017 and were together on and off for around eight years. They were also engaged during their relationship before separating in 2025. Dakota later dated singer songwriter Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The pair were first romantically linked in late 2025 and were seen together several times before their relationship reportedly ended earlier this year. Reports in August 2026 said the two had split.

Before Chris Martin, Dakota was also linked to musician Matthew Hitt, the frontman of Welsh indie rock band Drowners. The two dated intermittently before ending their relationship in 2016. Johnson has also recently been linked to musician Machine Gun Kelly, although neither has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. Reports about the pair becoming close followed their meeting at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July.

Dakota’s SNL appearance comes as she prepares for the release of Verity, while her humorous take on her relationship history has once again brought attention to her links with musicians.