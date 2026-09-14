David Corenswet plays real life NFL underdog John Tuggle in Mr Irrelevant trailer

David Corenswet is set to portray the late football player John Tuggle in the upcoming sports drama Mr Irrelevant. The trailer for the film was released on Sunday, September 13, giving audiences the first look at Corenswet as the real life NFL player. The movie tells Tuggle’s story and follows his journey after he was selected by the New York Giants as the final player picked in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft.

Tuggle entered the NFL with the label of an underdog because he was the final selection in the draft. The film follows how he dealt with the expectations surrounding his selection and worked to prove himself on and off the football field. His journey also explores his relationship with his first year head coach, Bill Parcells, his new team and the woman he falls in love with. The story focuses on his determination and the challenges he faced while trying to establish himself as a professional player.

David Corenswet leads the film as John Tuggle, while Michael Shannon plays Bill Parcells. Isabel May also stars as Corenswet’s character’s love interest. The cast includes David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House and Tandi Wright.

The film is based on the real life journey of Tuggle, whose story has remained associated with the meaning of the term Mr Irrelevant. The nickname is traditionally given to the final player selected in an NFL draft. The movie uses Tuggle’s experience to explore the idea of an athlete trying to overcome the assumptions attached to being the last pick.

Mr Irrelevant has been written by Nick Santora and directed by Jonathan Levine. The film is expected to combine its football story with the personal challenges faced by Tuggle as he adjusts to professional life and attempts to earn his place with the New York Giants.

The release will also mark another major role for Corenswet following his appearance as Superman in the DC superhero film. For Mr Irrelevant, the actor takes on a very different character by portraying a real athlete whose story is built around football, determination and overcoming expectations.

Mr Irrelevant is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25.