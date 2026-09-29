Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding in the popular sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has died at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by a longtime friend and caretaker, WTVC reported from his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Haskins became widely known for his role as the principal of Bayside High and remained closely associated with the character throughout his career.

Haskins’ agent and longtime friend Jay Schachter told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans,” Haskins’ agent, Jay Schachter, told the Hollywood Reporter. “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

Dimples Karaoke, a Burbank, Calif., bar where Haskins was a regular and was considered a “staple,” also shared a tribute on Instagram. The venue said that the actor had spent the last eight years battling Parkinson’s disease. According to the post, Haskins had kept his health struggles private because he did not want attention around his condition.

“He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life,” the post read.

Haskins played Mr. Belding on “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1993 and later appeared in its spinoffs, including “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” from 1993 to 2000. His character became known for saying, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” while trying to control Zack Morris and the other students.

Before acting, Haskins was involved in music management, agency work and concert promotion. He also had a strong connection with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he helped establish the Harlequins theater group and organized several campus events.

Haskins went on to collect more than 100 acting credits, appearing in shows including “The West Wing,” “Mad Men,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “7th Heaven.” He also released an album titled “Karaoke with Your Favorite Principal Dennis” in 2009.

Haskins is survived by his son, Dustin. His death comes five years after his “Saved by the Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond, who played Samuel “Screech” Powers, died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 44.