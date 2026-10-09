There is a rather uncomfortable truth about the film business that its biggest stars and their makers often seem to overlook. Being a superstar does not automatically mean that audiences will turn up to watch every film you make. The surprising part is that the signs are often there for everyone to see, except those who have invested crores in the belief that the star alone will do the trick.

Take Tom Cruise‘s Digger in Hollywood and Salman Khan’s Sikandar in Bollywood. Both bring us to the same question. If the star is so big, the budget so enormous and the expectations so high, why does the audience sometimes refuse to play along?

When Tom Cruise and Salman Khan Cannot Guarantee Box Office Success

Here is where the trade journalist in me sees a calculation that should not be difficult to understand. Tom Cruise’s Digger reportedly opened to around $8 million in North America against a production budget estimated at $160 million to $180 million. The film’s dark satire and unconventional storytelling offered a very different experience from the crowd pleasing spectacles audiences have come to associate with Cruise. The star was familiar. The film was not necessarily what his audience wanted from him.

Bollywood witnessed a similar disconnect with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Released on Eid, with a reported budget of ₹200 crore, the film had a major star, a festive release and enormous expectations. Yet it failed to deliver the commercial result its makers would have hoped for. Director A.R. Murugadoss later admitted that he could not execute the story well enough for audiences to connect with it.

Why Fans Love the Star but Reject the Film

Now, here is the part that the film industry needs to understand. Fans can love Tom Cruise and Salman Khan without loving every film they make. Admiration for an actor does not automatically translate into a ticket purchase. A star may convince people to notice a film, but the film must convince them to watch it.

Somewhere along the way, the business seems to have confused the size of a star with the strength of a story. A big name, an expensive production, a celebrated director and a massive promotional campaign may look like a winning combination in a meeting room. But the audience does not attend that meeting. It makes its decision outside the cinema, often with a trailer, a few reviews, word of mouth and its own judgement.

The irony is that the people paying for tickets may be seeing something the people making the films cannot. They are not buying the star’s past achievements, the producer’s investment or the actor’s confidence in the project. They are buying two or three hours of entertainment, emotion, excitement or an experience they believe is worth their money and time.

This does not mean star power has lost its value. It means its value has limits. Even loyal fans have choices, budgets and expectations. They can celebrate a star on social media and still decide that a particular film is not worth a trip to the theatre.

Perhaps the biggest blind spot in filmmaking is not an inability to recognise a superstar. It is the inability to recognise the difference between a superstar people admire and a film people actually want to see.

And that is a calculation no amount of stardom can guarantee.