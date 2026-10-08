Drummer Boy is set to arrive in theaters on November 6, 2026, with a story set during the early days of America’s fight for independence. The historical drama follows several characters whose lives are changed by war, slavery, family conflict and their search for freedom.

At the centre of the story is a young drummer boy who finds himself caught up in the events surrounding the American Revolution. As the fight for independence begins, he faces a world filled with danger and uncertainty. His role as a drummer connects him closely to the events of the war and becomes an important part of his journey.

The story also follows an enslaved woman who is searching for freedom. Her journey takes place against the background of a country at war, where the idea of freedom means something very different to different people. Her experiences bring the reality of slavery into the larger story of America’s struggle for independence.

Alongside them is a divided family dealing with the effects of the conflict. The war creates difficult choices and forces family members to confront questions about loyalty, loss and what freedom truly means.

Music plays an important role throughout Drummer Boy. The young drummer’s music becomes a source of hope during difficult moments, connecting the characters as they deal with fear, separation and loss. The story uses music not only as part of the wartime setting but also as a way to show the emotional experiences of its characters.

The film also explores themes of faith and forgiveness. As the characters face the consequences of war and personal loss, they are forced to find ways to move forward despite the painful experiences they have endured.

Set during one of the most important periods in American history, Drummer Boy brings together a young musician, an enslaved woman and a family divided by conflict. Their stories unfold against a period of major political and social change.

Drummer Boy is scheduled to release in theaters on November 6, 2026.