Dua Lipa and Callum Turner stepped out together for a date night at Yankees Stadium as they attended game three of the 2026 American League Division Series. The singer and actor were seen enjoying the baseball game together, making a public appearance during one of the biggest stages of the MLB playoffs.

The couple attended the game at Yankees Stadium, joining the crowd as the New York Yankees took on their American League Division Series opponents. The appearance gave fans a chance to see Dua and Callum spending time together away from their busy professional schedules.

It’s date night for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Yankee Stadium for Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays ALDS Game 3 ⚾️💕 https://t.co/KW7cITzJcE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 8, 2026

Dua Lipa has been one of the biggest names in pop music in recent years, while Callum Turner has continued to make his mark as an actor. Both have maintained busy careers, which has often kept them in the public eye. Their appearance at the baseball game offered a more relaxed glimpse of the couple as they enjoyed an evening out together.

The 2026 American League Division Series has attracted significant attention from baseball fans, with the games bringing together some of the sport’s biggest teams and players. Yankees Stadium has once again become a major meeting point for sports fans and celebrities attending the playoff games.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are making it date night during the game three of the 2026 American League Division Series at Yankees Stadium. ⚾️❤️📸: Charles Wenzelberg; Jason Szenes https://t.co/iaOycjUCoA — Page Six (@PageSix) October 8, 2026

For Dua and Callum, the outing was less about the spotlight and more about spending time together while watching the action unfold on the field. Their appearance also comes as the couple continues to attract interest from fans around the world.

The pair have previously been photographed together at several public events, but their appearances together remain a point of interest for fans of both stars. Dua Lipa, who has built a global career through her music, has also frequently made headlines for her appearances at major sporting and entertainment events.

Callum Turner, meanwhile, has established himself through roles in films and television projects and has become increasingly familiar to international audiences.

Their Yankees Stadium appearance combined two major areas of popular culture, music and sport, with Dua and Callum enjoying game three of the 2026 American League Division Series together. For fans following the couple, the baseball outing offered another glimpse of their time together in public.