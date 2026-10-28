Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for Dune: Part Three, the concluding film in director Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction trilogy. Featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in lead roles, the film follows Paul Atreides as he struggles to protect his empire while dealing with the consequences of his past decisions. The trailer was released on October 27, ahead of the film’s Indian theatrical release on December 18, 2026.

Paul Atreides faces rebellion and betrayal

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the story takes place nearly two decades after Paul Atreides became emperor. However, his position is now under threat as political enemies and rebel groups begin challenging his authority.

The trailer shows Paul struggling with disturbing visions of his empire’s possible destruction. His relationship with Chani, played by Zendaya, also appears increasingly complicated as she becomes an important figure in the conspiracy against his rule.

Robert Pattinson’s Scytale brings a new threat

One of the major highlights of the trailer is Robert Pattinson as Scytale, a mysterious Face Dancer who can change his appearance. The character plays an important role in the larger conspiracy against Paul.

The footage also introduces Paul and Chani’s twin children, Leto II and Ghanima, played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke respectively.

Along with political conflicts, the trailer offers glimpses of large battles and several returning characters.

Returning cast and India release date

The film features Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling and Isaach de Bankolé alongside Chalamet, Zendaya and Pattinson.

Villeneuve has co-written the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. Unlike the previous two films, the concluding chapter is expected to focus more on political conspiracies and the personal consequences of Paul’s rule.

Produced by Legendary Pictures in association with Warner Bros. Pictures and Image Nation Studios, Dune: Part Three begins its international release on December 16, 2026.

The film arrives in Indian cinemas on December 18, 2026, the same day as its North American theatrical and IMAX release.