Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, offering a closer look at the challenges facing Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Released on October 27, the nearly three minute trailer shows Paul struggling with a conspiracy against his rule, growing tensions with Zendaya’s Chani and the consequences of years of war. Robert Pattinson also emerges as a key threat to the emperor.

Paul Atreides struggles with the consequences of power

The trailer opens with Paul using the Bene Gesserit Voice to question Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, about a plot to kill him. Reverend Mother Mohiam, played by Charlotte Rampling, describes the scale of his rule, saying, “Muad’Dib has conquered a thousand worlds.”

However, Paul appears to be losing himself as his power grows. Admitting the damage caused by his actions, he says, “After years of combat, I’ve become the oppressor Chani had sworn to fight. I’m the enemy.” The statement reflects his growing awareness that he has become the very kind of ruler he once feared.

Is Zendaya’s Chani really turning against Paul?

One of the trailer’s biggest talking points is Chani’s apparent opposition to Paul. She seems ready to fight his forces while questioning his decisions and their children’s future. Chani has never supported his transformation into the messianic figure worshipped by the Fremen.

The apparent betrayal could, however, hide a twist. Pattinson plays Scytale, a Face Dancer who can assume another person’s appearance. This raises the possibility that someone is impersonating Chani as part of the conspiracy. Scytale hints at the plan when he declares, “We found a way to neutralize the Emperor, and end this madness”.

Jason Momoa returns as Hayt

Jason Momoa returns in a different role as Hayt, a recreated version of Duncan Idaho. Paul places him in charge of protecting his family, although questions remain about his loyalty. Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia Atreides also appears to test him in a violent scene.

The trailer briefly introduces Paul and Chani’s twins, Leto II and Ghanima, played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Featuring Chalamet, Zendaya, Pattinson, Pugh, Momoa and Taylor-Joy, Dune: Part Three will release worldwide on December 18, 2026, the same day as Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.