Sony Pictures has unveiled the full trailer for Jumanji: Open World, offering a look at the final chapter of the reboot trilogy. The upcoming adventure brings back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan as the popular video game characters.

However, this time, the trouble is not limited to the virtual jungle, as the game appears to enter the real world. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25.

Jumanji enters the real world with new rules

The trailer suggests that the characters will face a different kind of challenge as the boundaries between the game and reality begin to disappear. While the earlier films followed players entering the dangerous world of Jumanji, the upcoming instalment appears to reverse that idea by bringing the game’s chaos into their own world.

Body swapping also returns, adding another layer of confusion as the characters try to understand their changing identities and survive the new challenges. Sony has introduced the film with the tagline, “Our world. New rules. One final game”, indicating that the familiar adventure will now take place under different circumstances.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reunite for the final chapter

Dwayne Johnson returns as Dr. Smolder Bravestone, alongside Kevin Hart as Mouse Finbar, Jack Black as Professor Shelly Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

The four actors previously appeared together in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Their return brings the familiar group back for another adventure, with the trailer focusing on action, comedy and unexpected situations caused by the game’s changing rules.

When will Jumanji: Open World release?

Jake Kasdan returns to direct the third instalment of the reboot series, which is being presented as its concluding chapter. Jumanji: Open World is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on December 25. The film will bring the current trilogy to a close with a storyline that takes the adventure beyond the jungle and into the real world.