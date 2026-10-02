The official trailer for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol has been released, giving viewers their first extended look at Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, one of the best known characters in literature. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 13 and is based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novel A Christmas Carol. Directed by Ti West, the upcoming adaptation presents a darker version of the familiar Christmas tale about greed, loneliness and the possibility of change. Depp plays Ebenezer, a wealthy businessman who has spent much of his life putting money before relationships and kindness.

Despite his financial success, he lives an isolated life and shows little interest in the people around him. His family tries to reconnect with him, but he pushes them away. When people ask him for charitable donations, he refuses to help, making it clear that he has little concern for anyone else’s difficulties. These moments introduce a character whose wealth has done little to bring him happiness or meaningful connections.

The story takes a supernatural turn on Christmas Eve when Ebenezer is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, played by Ian McKellen. Marley warns him that his selfish choices will have serious consequences and tells him that three spirits will visit him during the night. Their visits will force Ebenezer to look back at his past, examine his present life and face what could await him if he refuses to change. The trailer offers brief glimpses of these encounters, which form the heart of Dickens’ original story. The three spirits, representing Christmas Past, Present and Future, show Ebenezer memories, relationships and possible outcomes that challenge the way he sees himself and the world around him.

The film features Arthur Conti as a younger Ebenezer and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s employee. Andrea Riseborough plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Tramell Tillman appears as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Sam Claflin plays Fred, Ebenezer’s nephew, with Daisy Ridley as Fred’s wife. Ellie Bamber appears as Isabel Fezziwig, while Nicholas Day plays a minister. Charlie Murphy and Henry Lloyd Hughes are also part of the cast.

Presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol offers another screen adaptation of Dickens’ enduring tale. With Depp playing Scrooge and McKellen appearing as Marley, the film centres on the consequences of greed, the importance of human connections and whether a person can change after confronting the mistakes of the past. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 13.