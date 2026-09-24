What happens when Nathan Fielder moves into the home of Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos founder, just weeks before she is due to begin her prison sentence? The answer is You Can See Everything, a nearly three hour documentary that takes an unusual approach to telling Holmes’ story.

A24 has released the full teaser for the documentary, which has been co directed by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The film follows Holmes and her partner Billy Evans during the 34 days before she reported to federal prison. What started as a short project later developed into a three year filmmaking experiment.

The idea behind the documentary is unusual. Just 34 days before Holmes was due to begin her sentence, she invited Fielder and a film crew to document her life. Instead of simply sitting down for a traditional interview, Fielder moved into the family home. This gave the filmmaker extended access to Holmes, Evans and their children.

The project was kept mostly private before making a surprise debut at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. With a runtime of 174 minutes, the documentary offers a much longer look at Holmes than a standard interview or television special.

Holmes founded Theranos, the Silicon Valley blood testing company that claimed it could perform many medical tests using small amounts of blood. The company later collapsed after investigations questioned its technology and business claims. Holmes was convicted in 2022 on four counts of fraud and conspiracy relating to investors and was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. She reported to prison in May 2023.

Her story was previously adapted for television in Hulu’s The Dropout, with Amanda Seyfried playing Holmes. You Can See Everything takes a different approach by putting the real Holmes at the centre of the film and giving viewers access to her life before prison.

Fielder is known for Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, projects that often explore the boundary between reality and performance. That style appears to influence this documentary as well.

The film is co directed by Fielder and Oppenheim, whose previous documentary work includes Some Kind of Heaven. According to the official premise, the project becomes a “mind-bending three-year journey”. You Can See Everything will release in theatres on October 16, 2026, from A24.