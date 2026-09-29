Focus Features has released the trailer for Elsinore, an upcoming drama starring Andrew Scott as actor Ian Charleson. Directed by Simon Stone and written by Stephen Beresford, the film is based on the life of Charleson, who was best known for his role in Chariots of Fire. The movie has already attracted Oscar buzz following its festival screenings.

According to the official synopsis, Elsinore is the “deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph.” The story focuses on one of the most important periods in Charleson’s career, when he was asked to step into the role of Hamlet at London’s National Theatre.

Charleson took over as Hamlet after Daniel Day Lewis stopped performing midway through the production and left the play. The role presented Charleson with a major professional challenge at a time when he was also dealing with serious health complications caused by AIDS.

Despite his illness, Charleson continued with the production and received critical acclaim for his performance. His final performance as Hamlet became a significant moment in his career. Charleson died seven weeks after that final performance.

Elsinore first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival before screening at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The film received the International People’s Choice Award at Toronto, adding to the attention surrounding the project.

Andrew Scott leads the film as Charleson, bringing the actor’s final chapter to the screen. The cast also includes Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan, Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

The trailer gives viewers a first look at Scott’s portrayal of Charleson and the story surrounding his Hamlet performance. The film combines the actor’s professional achievements with the personal challenges he faced during the final period of his life.

With its festival recognition and high profile cast, Elsinore is now drawing attention ahead of its wider release.