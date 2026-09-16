Ghosts: The Possession of Button House trailer reveals Julian’s shocking new power

The first full length trailer for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House has been released, offering a closer look at the story of the upcoming sitcom sequel film. The new footage expands on the earlier teaser and reveals a major change involving Julian Fawcett, played by Simon Farnaby.

The story begins when a group of teenagers break into Button House after hearing about its haunted reputation. They bring a Ouija board with them and try to contact the spirits inside the house. However, they soon discover that the building has far more ghosts than they expected.

The biggest surprise in the trailer is Julian’s new ability to possess living people. For the first time, this gives the ghost a chance to leave the grounds of Button House and experience life outside. However, his new power creates a serious problem when he takes control of a teenager’s body.

The teenager is left as a spirit on the ghosts’ astral plane and faces the possibility of disappearing forever. This sets up the main conflict of the film, with Alison, Mike and their former Button House friends trying to convince Julian to give up the body he has taken.

The story takes place after the main events of Season 5, apart from the brief flash forward shown in the finale. Alison and Mike are now raising their baby daughter Mia in a more traditional family home. Their lives change when a young man arrives at their doorstep claiming to be the late Julian Fawcett MP. He also has Julian’s voice and mannerisms, making the situation even more confusing.

The film brings back several members of the original cast. Farnaby is joined by Ghosts co creators Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Martha Howe Douglas as Lady Button, Jim Howick as Pat, Laurence Rickard as Robin and Humphrey, and Ben Willbond as The Captain. Lolly Adefope also returns as Kitty.

Ghosts: The Possession of Button House is coming to UK cinemas on Friday 23 October 2026. The new trailer gives viewers a first detailed look at the possession storyline and the trouble Julian’s new ability could cause for both the living and the dead.