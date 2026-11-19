Glen Powell is taking on a different kind of role with his upcoming film The Comeback King. After appearing in action films, thrillers and comedies, the actor will now play a country singer trying to rebuild his personal life and music career. Directed by Judd Apatow, the comedy also stars Cristin Milioti and features several well-known names from the country music industry.

The makers have released the film’s trailer, offering a first look at Powell as Aubrey King, a successful country singer whose career takes an unexpected turn following a difficult breakup. The trailer also shows his growing relationship with a college professor played by Milioti.

Glen Powell plays a country singer facing a career setback

Powell has appeared in several popular projects, including Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Hit Man. He has also featured in Chad Powers and played the lead role in The Running Man. He is also part of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, where he voices Fox McCloud.

In The Comeback King, Powell plays a singer whose songs about drinking and relationships have made him popular. However, despite his success, Aubrey begins to feel that the music industry is treating him more like a product than an artist.

His personal problems become worse when he discovers that his girlfriend, Missy, played by Madelyn Cline, is not being faithful to him. After their breakup, Missy releases a song that portrays Aubrey as the unfaithful partner, damaging his public image and career.

Country music stars make special appearances

The trailer also features appearances by several country music artists, including Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney and Shaboozey.

With his career facing a setback, Aubrey steps away from the spotlight and returns to college to complete his degree. There, he meets Sam, a straightforward professor played by Milioti, who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity joining her classroom.

The film also features Kumail Nanjiani, Stavros Halkias and Jin Hao Li. Powell has co-written the project with Apatow.

The Comeback King release date

Judd Apatow previously directed The Bubble, which was released in 2022. With The Comeback King, he returns to comedy with a story that combines music, relationships, fame and personal struggles.

The Comeback King is scheduled to release in UK cinemas on February 5, 2027.