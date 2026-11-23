Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The 29-year-old actor revealed the news on Sunday, November 22, through a video shared on Marvel Studios’ official Instagram account. Her return brings back another important character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the studio continues to reveal the film’s cast.

The announcement was made through Marvel’s familiar cast chair reveal. In the video, Hailee initially talks about her upcoming Disney film Hexed before noticing a chair carrying her name and decorated with a green bow.

“Hey, so I’m here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie?”

Marvel accompanied the video with the caption, “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Hailee Steinfeld’s journey as Kate Bishop in the MCU

Hailee first appeared as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Marvel series Hawkeye. In the show, she teamed up with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, who became her mentor. Kate eventually took on the Hawkeye identity, establishing herself as one of the younger superheroes in the MCU.

She later made a brief appearance in The Marvels in 2023. Her return in Avengers: Doomsday is another step in the development of the younger generation of Marvel superheroes.

While Jeremy Renner’s involvement in the upcoming film has not been confirmed, another Hawkeye cast member, Florence Pugh, is among the returning stars.

Could Avengers: Doomsday bring the Young Avengers together?

Hailee’s return has also increased speculation about the future of the Young Avengers. The group could include America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, Ms Marvel’s Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton, along with Speed and Wiccan.

Ruaridh Mollica as Speed and Joe Locke as Wiccan are also rumoured to return following the twins’ reunion in the VisionQuest finale.

Other younger MCU characters who could potentially be part of the team include Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart, Elijah Richardson’s Eli Bradley, Jack Veal’s Kid Loki and David Jonsson’s Prince T’Challa.

However, Marvel has yet to officially confirm a Young Avengers team-up in Avengers: Doomsday.