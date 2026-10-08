Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted together in West Hollywood after enjoying dinner at the popular Sushi Park restaurant. The two friends stepped out of the restaurant following their meal, giving photographers a glimpse of their latest outing together.

Sushi Park, located in West Hollywood, is a well known spot that has attracted several celebrities over the years. Hailey and Kendall are also no strangers to the restaurant and have been seen enjoying time together on different occasions. Their latest visit was another relaxed outing for the two stars away from their busy professional lives.

Hailey Bieber has remained a familiar name in the fashion and entertainment world through her work as a model and entrepreneur. She has also continued to attract attention through her beauty brand and public appearances. Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, has built a successful career as a model and television personality and remains one of the most recognisable names in the fashion industry.

6 de outubro: Hailey Bieber e Kendall Jenner deixando o restaurante Sushi Park em West Hollywood, Califórnia.Confira mais em: https://t.co/FRuJsos8FQ https://t.co/RvmU6auo7I — Mídia PHBBR (@midiaphbbr) October 8, 2026

The two have been friends for years and have often been seen together at social events, dinners and other gatherings. Their friendship has also been followed closely by fans, particularly because both stars regularly appear in the public eye.

For their latest outing, Hailey and Kendall chose Sushi Park for dinner before leaving the West Hollywood restaurant together. The appearance was relatively simple, with the pair spending time together over a meal rather than attending a major industry event.

Both stars have busy schedules, with Kendall continuing her modelling commitments and Hailey balancing her work in the beauty industry with her public appearances. Because of this, casual outings such as dinner with friends often attract attention when they are photographed in Los Angeles.

The West Hollywood dinner also comes as both Hailey and Kendall continue to remain active in fashion and pop culture. Their friendship has remained a familiar part of their public lives, and fans frequently follow their appearances together.

The latest sighting was ultimately a simple dinner outing, but the appearance of two high profile stars at the same restaurant was enough to draw attention. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were seen leaving Sushi Park after spending the evening together, adding another casual moment to their long standing friendship.