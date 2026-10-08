Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry has spoken in her mother’s defense after Berry’s former husband Olivier Martinez made allegations of abuse involving their 13 year old son, Maceo Martinez. In a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Page Six, Nahla described Berry as a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary.”

Nahla, 18, said she has never witnessed her mother physically abusing Maceo. She wrote, “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.” She further stated, “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Nahla said she has lived with Maceo for most of his life and has divided her time between Berry’s home and the residence of her father, Gabriel Aubry. She recently moved from California to Massachusetts to attend college.

Describing her mother’s role as a parent, Nahla said Berry has always been closely involved in her children’s lives. “She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments and advocated for his education,” Nahla stated. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her.”

Nahla acknowledged that Berry can be strict when it comes to discipline and rules. “My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive and deeply involved in our lives.

“I never observed anything abusive about her parenting.”

Nahla said she was “shocked, very sad and very upset” after learning about Martinez’s allegations. She also said she was “heartbroken” for Maceo, describing her younger brother as “funny, smart and full of personality.”

She also denied hearing Berry make racially insensitive comments. “My mom is biracial, I am biracial and Maceo is biracial,” she wrote. “Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences and respect people from all backgrounds.”

Nahla said she last spoke with Maceo on Sept. 29, while Berry was driving him to school. She said Maceo “sounded happy for me and didn’t seem upset about anything.” She added that she wants to speak with him but has held back because she is unsure what is permitted under Martinez’s court filings.