Heidi Klum’s message about ageing gets attention as she poses with daughter Leni

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum are once again making headlines after sharing glimpses of their Oktoberfest preparations. The mother and daughter recently posed in similar white lingerie from the same brand while getting ready for the German festival. Heidi, 53, shared a video in which she wore a strapless white push up bra and white lace thong. She later changed into a traditional yellow dirndl and blew a kiss at the camera.

Leni, 22, also shared a glimpse of her morning routine while wearing a similar lingerie set. The model was seen brushing her teeth with her hair wrapped in a towel and a face mask on her face. Both Heidi and Leni used their posts to show how they were preparing for Oktoberfest, with their matching looks drawing attention online.

The latest posts also bring back the discussion around Heidi and Leni appearing together in lingerie campaigns. Heidi has faced criticism from some people in the past for working with her daughter on such shoots. However, she has previously made it clear that she does not see a problem with their professional choices and has defended their decision to work together.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” Heidi noted to People last year.

“But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that,” she added.

“I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do,” the mom of four added.

“Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring.”

Leni has also spoken about dealing with criticism and the pressure that comes with being in the public eye. Last year, she told Glamour Germany, “I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it.

“You simply have no control over it and you can’t focus too much on the negative,” she shared. “The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see.”