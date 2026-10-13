Disney is preparing to bring a new animated fantasy adventure to cinemas with Hexed. The film’s latest trailer offers a glimpse into a world of witches and magic, where a teenage girl could find herself at the centre of an unexpected adventure. The story appears to explore what happens when a young person encounters a world that is far removed from everyday life.

With its focus on witchcraft, fantasy and a young central character, Hexed adds another magical story to Disney’s animated film lineup. The trailer introduces the film’s central setting and gives audiences an early look at the adventure waiting to unfold.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster lead the voice cast

The voice cast brings together several well known actors, including Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster. Their involvement adds a mix of established performers and familiar voices to the animated fantasy.

As with other animated films, the actors will bring the characters to life through their voice performances rather than appearing on screen in their usual roles. Further details about the individual characters and their place in the story have not been provided in the available announcement.

Who is behind Disney’s Hexed?

The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, with Josie Trinidad serving as co director. Roy Conli and Yvett Merino are producing the project, while Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller have written the screenplay.

The creative team brings together filmmakers and writers working in animation and storytelling. The film’s fantasy setting provides the backdrop for a story centred on a teenage girl and her possible connection to a world of witches.

The trailer offers an initial look at the film, although more details about the plot and the challenges facing its young protagonist may become clearer as Disney shares further material.

Hexed release date

Hexed is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on November 25, 2026. The film will bring its story of witches, magic and teenage discovery to the big screen as part of Disney’s upcoming animated releases.

For now, the trailer introduces the central idea behind the fantasy adventure and its main creative team. Audiences can expect to learn more about the characters and the story as the theatrical release approaches.