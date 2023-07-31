scorecardresearch
'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor on Tim Allen’s ‘Home Improvement’, reportedly has been arrested for domestic violence for the second time.

TMZ reported that Bryan was arrested on Friday by police in Eugene, OR, police for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. The action is used when someone is accused of attacking a person who’d previously been granted a restraining order in relation to domestic violence, reports deadline.com.

Bryan previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon. He received a sentence of three years probation and was required to participate in a batterer-intervention program.

The 2021 charges stem from an incident in Eugene in which the then-39-year-old actor assaulted his 27-year-old girlfriend.

He was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail and initially charged with harassment, coercion, strangulation, interference with making a report and second counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree. Those charges were dismissed in return for his two-count guilty plea.

TMZ citied an anonymous police source, who said they received a call for a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene residence.

Bryan was not at the scene when police arrived. They eventually tracked him down and escorted him to jail, where he remained in custody as of late Sunday afternoon.

Bryan was engaged to the woman involved in the 2021 domestic violence incident, but it’s not clear if the same person was involved this time.

Bryan is best known for his 1991-99 ‘Home Improvement’ role, and his other TV credits include ‘Veronica Mars’, ‘Burn Notice’, ‘Smallville’ and ‘the Knight Rider reboot’, among others. He was an exec producer on the 2018 feature ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

