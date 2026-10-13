Actress Hoyeon, widely recognised for her performance in Squid Game, is preparing to appear in a different kind of role in the upcoming Korean action sci-fi thriller Hope. The actress plays Sung-ae, a rookie police officer who finds herself caught in a dangerous situation. With the film scheduled to release in Indian theatres on October 23, Hoyeon has opened up about the physical training and demanding filming experience that came with playing her character.

Hoyeon learns firearms and car drifting for Hope

Preparing for the role required Hoyeon to learn several new skills, including handling firearms, car drifting and different action techniques. Although the training was physically demanding, the actress said it gave her an opportunity to try things she had never done before.

“I had to put in a lot of work learning firearms, car drifting and all these different action techniques, but honestly, that was the most exciting part for me. I was getting to do things I had never experienced before,” she says.

The preparation helped her take on the film’s action sequences, which required physical effort as well as concentration.

Why Hoyeon had to shoot an action sequence 18 times

One of the biggest challenges came while filming a lengthy firearm action sequence. Director Na Hong-jin wanted every detail to be accurate, which meant repeating the scene several times before completing it.

“Director Na is such a perfectionist, so we really had to get every detail right. There’s this long firearm action sequence that we shot 18 times, so by the end of it, it was definitely intense,” she recalls.

Hope India release date and cast details

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, Hope features an international cast including Hoyeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Hwang Jung-min.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Hong Kyung-pyo, known for his work on Parasite.

Star Entertainment will release Hope in Indian theatres on October 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving audiences across the country an opportunity to watch the Korean action sci-fi thriller.