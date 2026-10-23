I Play Rocky trailer 2: The untold story of how Sylvester Stallone refused to give up on Rocky Balboa

The official trailer 2 for I Play Rocky has been released, offering another look at the story behind one of Hollywood’s most recognised film characters. Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the upcoming biographical drama explores Sylvester Stallone’s struggle to bring Rocky to the big screen while insisting that he should play the lead character himself. The film will open in select theaters on November 6 before expanding everywhere on November 20.

Sylvester Stallone’s struggle to become Rocky Balboa

Before Rocky became a successful film, Stallone was an unknown actor trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood. He had written the story of Rocky Balboa, a boxer who gets an unexpected opportunity to prove himself. However, Stallone did not simply want to sell his screenplay. He strongly believed that he was the right person to play the character.

The new trailer focuses on this difficult period of his career, showing how Stallone faced rejection while trying to convince others to give him the lead role. Despite being told “no” repeatedly, he remained firm about his decision and was willing to risk his opportunity rather than give up the character he had created.

The film presents the personal struggle behind Rocky, showing how Stallone’s determination closely reflected the underdog character he had written.

Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone

Anthony Ippolito takes on the role of Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky. The supporting cast includes Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, Kiki Seto, Robert Morgan, Saul Stein, Trevor St. John, Erik Palladino, and Rob Demery.

The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, who also serves as a producer alongside Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha.

Rather than retelling the fictional journey of Rocky Balboa, I Play Rocky examines the real events surrounding the film’s creation and the challenges Stallone faced before audiences came to know him as Rocky.

I Play Rocky arrives in select theaters on November 6, followed by a wider theatrical release on November 20.