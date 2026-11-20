Disney has released a new 2-minute-20-second trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, giving audiences a closer look at the next chapter of the popular animated franchise. The film brings back familiar characters, including Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck and the much-loved Scrat. The latest trailer also introduces some interesting additions, including Baby Scrat and the enormous Jurassic Scrat.

The trailer uses the popular Backstreet Boys track, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, as its background music. It offers a glimpse of the new adventure, which takes the familiar herd into the dangerous Lost World, where dinosaurs, volcanoes and rivers of lava create fresh challenges.

Manny, Sid and the gang enter the dangerous Lost World

The upcoming film follows Manny, voiced by Ray Romano, Sid, voiced by John Leguizamo, Diego, voiced by Denis Leary, Ellie, voiced by Queen Latifah, and Buck, voiced by Simon Pegg. The group finds itself in another unexpected situation when a volcano throws them into an adventure filled with danger and surprises.

Scrat, the acorn-loving character voiced by Chris Wedge, also returns. This time, he is joined by Baby Scrat, voiced by Kari Wahlgren, and Jurassic Scrat, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. The new trailer shows the characters dealing with the dangers of the Lost World, which includes dinosaurs and flowing lava.

New voice cast joins the Ice Age franchise

The film also features several new and returning voices. Ashley Park joins as Zee, Josh Peck as Eddie, Vincent Tong as Crash, Adam DeVine as Julian and Coco Jones as Peaches. Eduardo Franco voices Bodi, while James Austin Johnson plays Clarence the Sprout Master.

The voice cast also includes Chris Wedge as Scrat, Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat and Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat.

Ice Age: Boiling Point release date and director

Ice Age: Boiling Point is directed by John C. Donkin, who previously worked on The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Lori Forte, known for producing Ice Age and Ice Age: Collision Course, is producing the film.

A Walt Disney Studios release, the animated adventure will arrive exclusively in cinemas on 5th February 2027. The film will be released in both English and Hindi, allowing audiences across different language markets to watch the latest chapter of the franchise.