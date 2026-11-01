Inde Navarrette Mocks Shane Gillis’ Gym Outfit Remark During Her SNL Debut

Actor Inde Navarrette took a dig at comedian Shane Gillis during her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), bringing attention to his recent controversial remarks about women at the gym. The actor used her opening monologue on the Halloween episode to turn the comedian’s earlier joke into a punchline of her own.

Gillis had faced criticism after making a remark about women’s gym outfits during his SNL monologue last month. He had complained that women at gyms “dress like w*****s”, prompting several women on social media to call his comments misogynistic, insensitive and lacking humour.

Now, Navarrette has joined the conversation with a pointed reference to the controversy.

Inde Navarrette recreates Shane Gillis’ gym joke on SNL

Taking the stage at Studio 8H for her first SNL opening monologue, Navarrette initially spoke about her role in the film Obsession. She joked about how people often compare actors with the characters they portray.

She said, “You probably know me from the movie Obsession. And a lot of people ask me if I’m anything like my character Nikki, and I’m like, ‘No… no, no, don’t do that!’ But the thing is, I’m nothing like my character in Obsession. Like, my boyfriend is here tonight to support me, and we have such a chill relationship, right?” The camera then showed her boyfriend, Nick Aiello, sitting in the audience tied to a chair with tape over his mouth.

Inde Navarrette’s monologue! https://t.co/l4KCxVpyfS — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2026

Navarrette later brought up her upcoming Marvel project, revealing that she would be playing Rogue in the new X-Men film. Referring to the importance of fitness for superhero roles, she added, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little w*****e outfit, and I hit the gym.” Her remark directly echoed Gillis’ controversial comment and turned it into a joke during her SNL debut.

Inde Navarrette’s Obsession now streaming in India

Meanwhile, Navarrette’s horror film Obsession began streaming in India on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30 at 7 PM. Indian viewers can watch the original uncut version.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film also stars Michael Johnston, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. The story follows Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee who secretly has feelings for his outgoing colleague Nikki (Navarrette). After discovering a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop, Bear makes a wish for Nikki to fall in love with him.

His wish comes true, but her affection soon becomes frightening and unpredictable. Bear must find a way to reverse his wish before things get worse. Made on a reported budget of $750,000 (approximately ₹7.5 crore), the film reportedly earned over $522 million worldwide.