james gunn and peter safran step down as dc studios chiefs; marvel veteran jeremy latcham to take over

In a major leadership change at DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as its co-heads, with former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham appointed as the new President and Chief Creative Officer, effective December 1, 2026. The announcement by Skydance on November 9 marks a change in the leadership of the superhero studio, rather than a complete departure for Gunn and Safran. Both will return to full-time creative work and continue their involvement with DC projects.

Latcham, who was part of Marvel Studios’ founding team, has worked on blockbuster franchises including Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man. He also shares a creative association with Gunn, having worked with him during their Marvel years.

Gunn and Safran’s four-year tenure saw the launch of a new DC Universe, with Superman emerging as a major theatrical success, collecting over $618 million worldwide. However, the subsequent commercial performance of the studio’s releases has been more uneven.

James Gunn And Peter Safran_Pic Courtesy Imdb

Gunn will continue to write and direct Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel scheduled for July 9, 2027, with Safran producing.

For DC audiences, the big question now is whether Latcham will build upon the creative foundation established by Gunn and Safran or introduce a different direction to the franchise.