Jason Statham is returning to the big screen with The Beekeeper 2, the sequel to his 2024 action film. The makers have released the film’s teaser trailer, offering audiences an early look at the actor’s return to the franchise. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the upcoming film follows Statham as he takes on another mission involving danger, action and a new mystery. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 15th January 2027.

The Beekeeper 2 teaser introduces a new mission

The newly released teaser gives viewers a glimpse of Statham stepping back into his action role. Although the makers have not revealed much about the storyline or the exact nature of his latest mission, the footage suggests that his character will once again find himself facing dangerous situations.

The sequel follows the success of the original The Beekeeper, which was released in 2024. This time, Timo Tjahjanto takes over the director’s chair as the franchise moves forward with another chapter.

Jeremy Irons, who appeared in the first film, is also returning for the sequel. His involvement connects the upcoming story with the original film while introducing additional characters.

Pom Klementieff and Adam Copeland join the cast

Apart from Statham and Irons, The Beekeeper 2 features some new additions to its cast. Pom Klementieff, known for her appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy and Mission: Impossible, joins the franchise alongside former WWE superstar Adam Copeland.

Details about their respective characters have not been disclosed in the supplied announcement.

The teaser trailer arrives just a day after the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Statham holding a gun. The poster offered an early look at his return before the teaser introduced the upcoming film’s action setting.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, The Beekeeper 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 15th January 2027.

Watch The Beekeeper 2 teaser trailer here: