Robert Pattinson‘s casting as the next James Bond has finally been confirmed, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed that the actor was not initially his preferred choice for the iconic role. Speaking at the Semafor Silicon Valley & The World Event in California on Tuesday, Bezos admitted that he was “biased against” Pattinson because of his existing popularity and established career in Hollywood. However, the actor’s screen test reportedly changed his opinion completely, leaving everyone involved convinced that he was the right person to play the legendary British spy.

Jeff Bezos reveals why Robert Pattinson won the James Bond role

Bezos said he was “heavily involved” in the casting process and initially felt that Pattinson’s fame could work against him. Traditionally, the James Bond franchise has often chosen actors who were not major global stars when they first stepped into the role. Pattinson, however, already enjoys international recognition through films such as Batman and the Twilight series.

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was “heavily involved” in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.“Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous … but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.” https://t.co/xHqnNZ0c1x — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

Despite his initial reservations, Bezos said something special stood out during the auditions. Five finalists participated in what he described as “real, old-fashioned screen tests”. Each actor performed three different scenes wearing full costumes, with actual sets and other actors.

Although all five contenders impressed the team, Pattinson’s performance made a particularly strong impact. Bezos explained that the decision became obvious after watching the screen tests. Director Denis Villeneuve and the rest of the team also gravitated towards the actor. The final decision was reportedly made on Friday after a closely managed selection process.

Robert Pattinson takes over from Daniel Craig as 007

Pattinson was officially announced as the seventh actor to play James Bond on Monday. He will take over from Daniel Craig and lead the franchise’s 26th film, which is expected to arrive in 2028. Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming instalment, although its official title and exact release date are yet to be revealed.

This casting also marks a significant change for the franchise, as it will be the first James Bond film without the Broccoli family’s creative control since the character’s cinematic debut in 1962. Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, gaining a stake in the franchise.

Several other actors, including Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden, were reportedly considered for the role. However, Amazon MGM ultimately selected Pattinson, whose established popularity could help attract audiences to cinemas.

The decision comes at a time when Hollywood studios are facing challenges in bringing audiences back to theatres. While some believe choosing an established star is a safer business decision, others feel the franchise could have used the opportunity to introduce a fresh face.

Pattinson described playing Bond as “the honour of a lifetime”, acknowledging the importance of one of cinema’s most legendary characters.