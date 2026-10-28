Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about motherhood, beauty, cosmetic surgery and her decision to launch her new haircare brand, Mes. In a recent interview with The Cut, the 36 year old Oscar winner discussed her approach to looking good with minimal effort, her plans for the future and an unexpected reaction to comments about her hair on Reddit.

Jennifer Lawrence wants to be a ‘sexy mom’

Jennifer spoke about how becoming a mother has influenced the way she thinks about her appearance. She shares two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney. Their children are Cy, 4, and a 19 month old.

Speaking about her beauty goals, Jennifer said, “I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her **** together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my **** together.”

Her comment reflects her wish to look put together during everyday parenting routines, even when she has little time to get ready. The interview also discussed her plans for cosmetic procedures. According to The Cut, Lawrence has had a boob job and plans to get a facelift one day.

Jennifer Lawrence compares starting a business to jumping off a cruise ship

The actress also spoke about the risks involved in starting a company. While launching a haircare brand is a new business venture for her, Jennifer admitted that there may have been an easier way to make money.

She said, “A smarter exit plan would be signing up for a big franchise. Starting a new company to get rich feels like jumping off a cruise ship to land on a door.”

Her remark highlights the uncertainty involved in building a business from the ground up, compared with taking on a role in an established film franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to Reddit comments about her hair

During the interview, The Cut brought up Reddit comments “questioning whether Lawrence’s hair is a standout feature”. Jennifer appeared surprised by the discussion and responded, “That didn’t even occur to me. Is that something people think about?”

Her reaction added another personal moment to the conversation, which covered everything from beauty expectations and parenting to the challenges of launching a business.

With Mes, Jennifer is stepping into the haircare market while continuing to speak openly about the pressures and practical realities of looking after herself as a working mother.