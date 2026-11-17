Jennifer Lopez recently found herself at the centre of a funny moment when a fan made a joke about her divorces during a promotional event in New York. The singer and actor could not control her laughter after hearing the remark and even suggested turning it into a T-shirt. The lighthearted exchange took place during a question and answer session at 92NY, where Lopez was discussing her upcoming concert special, The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to fan’s divorce joke

While interacting with the audience, Lopez came across a fan’s humorous comment about her personal life. The joke involved her divorces and caught the singer completely off guard. Rather than taking offence, she burst into laughter and reportedly called it the funniest thing ever. She also suggested that the joke could be printed on a T-shirt.

The moment quickly caught people’s attention, with clips of Lopez laughing being widely shared online. Her reaction showed that she was comfortable taking the joke in a lighthearted manner.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to a fan’s comment after the singer mentioned having four divorces:“You have six more fingers!” https://t.co/91FxfXiIM8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2026

Singer talks about her happy phase and future plans

During the promotional event, Lopez also spoke about the current phase of her life. She described herself as being in a happy period, with her twins now attending college. The singer also revealed that she has recorded 20 new songs, indicating that she continues to work on new music.

Lopez also shared that a world tour is being planned for summer 2027. While details about the tour are yet to be revealed, the announcement gives fans something to look forward to.

Jennifer Lopez shares another funny moment with Jimmy Fallon

Apart from her appearance at 92NY, Lopez also made a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The appearance included a holiday-themed wig swap sketch featuring the singer and host Jimmy Fallon.

The two shared a fun moment during the segment, which also attracted attention on social media. Clips from both appearances have been circulating online, particularly the moment when Lopez reacted to the fan’s divorce joke.

Her promotional appearances come ahead of the release of The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving on CBS and Paramount+. The concert special will give viewers a chance to watch her Las Vegas performance from home.