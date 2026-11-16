Jennifer Lopez recently found herself at the centre of a hilarious moment during a special screening of The JLo Show in New York. The singer and actor attended the event for her concert special and television film, where she was interviewed by actor Rachel Zegler in front of a live audience. During their conversation, a fan made an unexpected joke about Jennifer’s four marriages, leaving both stars laughing uncontrollably. The singer was quick to play along and even came up with a witty response that had the audience entertained.

Jennifer Lopez_Pic Courtesy X

Jennifer Lopez laughs at fan’s hilarious joke about her four marriages

While Jennifer was talking about her four marriages, an audience member shouted, “You have six more fingers.” The unexpected remark immediately made Jennifer and Rachel burst into laughter. Responding to the joke, Jennifer said, “Yes, I do,” before adding, “Oh my god! That is the funniest thing I have ever heard in my life.”

Shout out to Marina for the “6 more fingers” 😂🤣😂 clip. That was hilarious and I love how #JLo doesn’t take herself too seriously. That was a great moment. Loving this look. Classy, grown and sexy. Also visit: https://t.co/0GFunD5xcX to shop. Thank you. #JenniferLopez https://t.co/bXU500mAHy — Vinatainment Inc. (News) (@MsVinaD) November 16, 2026

The two stars continued joking about the remark and suggested that it should be printed on a T-shirt. Jennifer also revealed that whenever someone asks her about her divorces from now on, she would simply respond, “I have six more fingers.”

Jennifer Lopez_Pic Courtesy X

However, the singer eventually struck a more serious note while discussing her personal life, admitting, “I don’t know if I have it in me.”

A look at Jennifer Lopez’s four marriages

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa, but the relationship lasted only about a year. She later married dancer Cris Judd in 2001. The two first met while working together on the music video for her song Love Don’t Cost a Thing. However, their marriage ended in divorce, which was finalised in 2003.

In 2004, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony. The former couple share twins, Max and Emme, who were born in 2008. After seven years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2014.

Her fourth marriage was to actor Ben Affleck. Their relationship attracted considerable attention because the two had previously been engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their wedding. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022. However, Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024, and their divorce was finalised in January 2025.

Ben Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner for 13 years. They tied the knot in 2005, announced their separation in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018. The former couple share three children.

Jennifer Lopez’s career in films and music

Jennifer Lopez rose to international prominence with her performance in the 1997 biographical film Selena, in which she portrayed the late singer Selena Quintanilla. She subsequently appeared in several popular films, including Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Hustlers.

Alongside her acting career, Jennifer has established herself as a successful pop star. Some of her best-known songs include If You Had My Love, Jenny from the Block and On the Floor.