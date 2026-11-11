Johnny Depp is all set to give Christmas a darker twist with his upcoming film Ebenezer, a haunting reimagining of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic A Christmas Carol. The actor takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a character known for his bitter nature and obsession with money. However, Depp’s interpretation goes beyond the familiar image of a cold-hearted miser, exploring the emotional pain and past experiences that shaped Scrooge’s personality. The Paramount Pictures film will arrive in Indian cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Johnny Depp recalls watching A Christmas Carol as a child

During the film’s recent UK promotions, Depp spoke about his childhood connection with A Christmas Carol and revealed that he had been familiar with the story since he was very young. He also recalled watching Alastair Sim’s version of the classic every Christmas and looking forward to revisiting it.

Talking about how he reacted when he was offered the role of Scrooge, Depp said, “I’ve been familiar with A Christmas Carol since I’ve been a very little kid. I used to watch the Alastair Sim’s version. Every Christmas, I would look forward to watching that film. And I’ve watched it on loops, you know, over the years, without ever having the intention or the idea of me playing Scrooge.

When I got the offer to play Ebenezer Scrooge, my first reaction was – I just smiled. Because even though Alastair Sim, I believe, is the ultimate Scrooge, and a lot of people have played Scrooge, Sim’s was perfect. So that, in itself, for me was the challenge. The challenge to find a different way into Ebenezer Scrooge. So is he just simply a mean, old, miserly guy?

It takes something to get there, you know. So I felt that Ebenezer’s basic, ultimate life dilemma was that, at a certain point, he had to stop himself from caring because it hurt him too much. So he then just went inward.”

Johnny Depp describes Scrooge as a broken human being

Rather than portraying Scrooge as simply a mean and greedy old man, Depp wanted to understand the experiences that turned him into the person he eventually became. According to the actor, there is considerable emotional pain hidden behind the character’s harsh behaviour.

Explaining his interpretation, Depp said, “The character is more tragic than hateful, more a product of certain experiences and his upbringing. A broken human being.”

The film also explores themes of redemption, self-reflection and second chances. At the centre of the story is Scrooge’s opportunity to revisit his past, understand his choices and look at his life from a different perspective. Depp believes that even someone who has reached a deeply troubled place in life can find a way back.

Speaking about the emotional journey, he added, “With the opportunity to go back inside, travel through his life and see it from a different angle to understand how he became what he became, and that some people can be brought back, you know, from that deep abyss of just self-hatred and yeah, total antisocial behavior. It’s a very beautiful story, but it’s certainly a story of life experience and eventuality.”

Ebenezer features an impressive ensemble cast

Alongside Johnny Depp, the film features Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Robert Strange, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen in important roles. The ensemble comes together for a fresh interpretation of Charles Dickens’ much-loved ghost story.

Based on Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer is directed by Ti West, with Nathaniel Halpern writing the screenplay. The film is executive produced by Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill. Emma Watts serves as the producer.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Ebenezer is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on November 20, 2026.