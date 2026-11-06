Johnny Depp surprises New York crowds as Ebenezer Scrooge ahead of 'Ebenezer' theatrical release

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp marked the start of the promotional activities for his upcoming film Ebenezer with a special screening in New York City. The invite only event was held at The Whitby Hotel on Sunday night and was attended by several personalities from the film, television and music industries, according to a source who spoke to Page Six.

The screening brought together Depp’s co-stars Andrea Riseborough and Tramell Tillman, along with director Ti West. Other guests included actors Hayley Atwell, Britt Lower and Kyle MacLachlan. Music personalities such as Patti Smith, Shaboozey and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan were also present. Influencer Matt Friend was among those who attended the private screening.

The gathering brought together several well known faces from different entertainment industries, with the film’s cast and director joining other guests to mark the occasion. The screening was organised ahead of the film’s scheduled theatrical release on November 13.

Johnny Depp surprises visitors at Bryant Park Christmas Market

A day after the private screening, Johnny Depp made an unexpected appearance at Bryant Park’s Christmas Market in New York. The actor surprised visitors by appearing in character as Ebenezer Scrooge, the central character of his upcoming film.

Depp’s appearance brought the film’s character into a public holiday setting, where crowds had gathered at the popular Christmas market. Instead of making another appearance at a private entertainment event, the actor stepped into the festive surroundings dressed as Scrooge.

The appearance also gave visitors a chance to see Depp in his new on screen look ahead of the film’s release. His transformation into the famous literary character has been one of the key talking points surrounding the project.

Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ set for November 13 release

Ebenezer is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 13. The film features Johnny Depp in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the central character from Charles Dickens’ famous story A Christmas Carol.

With a private screening attended by several entertainment industry personalities and a surprise appearance at Bryant Park, Depp has begun bringing attention to the film ahead of its theatrical arrival.

The New York events offered two different glimpses of the project, first through a private gathering for invited guests and then through Depp’s public appearance as Scrooge.