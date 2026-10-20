Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official poster for Jumanji: Open World, giving audiences a glimpse of what awaits them in the upcoming adventure film. Released on Monday, the poster brings back the familiar cast while introducing a major change to the story. Instead of the characters entering the dangerous world of Jumanji, it appears that the game is now entering the real world. The poster shows the main characters surrounded by oversized animals in a city covered with snow, suggesting that the next adventure could unfold in a completely different setting.

Familiar faces return for the final chapter

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World reunites the returning stars for what Sony Pictures describes as the trilogy’s final chapter. Dwayne Johnson is back alongside the familiar cast, with Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito also returning. Their involvement brings together characters audiences have followed throughout the franchise. While the poster offers an early look at the film’s setting, the makers have not revealed many details about the storyline or how the game will affect the outside world.

The snowy city setting and unusually large animals are among the most noticeable elements of the poster. These visuals suggest that the characters may have to deal with Jumanji’s unpredictable dangers in everyday surroundings rather than inside the game itself.

Jumanji: Open World release date confirmed

Dwayne Johnson also shared the official poster on his social media account, confirming that Jumanji: Open World will arrive exclusively in theatres on December 25, 2026. The Christmas release continues the franchise’s association with the holiday season, something fans have also pointed out while discussing the new poster.

The upcoming film is expected to bring the current trilogy to a close, although further details about its central conflict remain under wraps. With familiar characters returning and the game seemingly crossing into reality, the first poster establishes the basic direction of the story. More information about the adventure is likely to emerge as the film approaches its theatrical release.