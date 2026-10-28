Kevin Jonas has shared an embarrassing moment involving his brothers Nick and Joe Jonas after accidentally sending a revealing photo to a group chat. The incident came up during Tuesday’s episode of the brothers’ “Hey Jonas!” podcast, where they recalled how Kevin quickly tried to get everyone to delete the picture.

Kevin Jonas panics after accidental photo share

Joe Jonas explained that he and Kevin are part of a group text with friends who support the New York Giants. Kevin had shared a picture of his television showing the announcement that NFL player J.J. McCarthy would start as quarterback. However, he soon realised that the photo had also captured his private parts because of a reflection in the mirror.

Explaining how the mistake happened, Kevin said, “Guys, d–k’s out,” he explained. “The photo has mirrors, and I didn’t clock it, and it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I’m getting into the shower.”

Kevin immediately began asking the group to delete the picture. His brothers found his frantic messages particularly funny. Nick, 34, joked about the texts, saying, “The texts are … Kevin, they are legendary,” Nick, 34, cracked.

The messages included, “Guys delete the photo I’m sorry.” Kevin followed it up with, “Cuck my life. F–k. Delete the thread f–k.” Another message read, “I’m such a moron.”

Kevin, 38, was able to laugh about the incident as his brothers continued teasing him.

Joe Jonas jokes about his Halloween costume

The conversation became even more amusing because Joe was dressed as a hot dog for Halloween, while Kevin was dressed as a hamburger. Joe pointed out the funny connection between his costume and the picture, saying, “It’s literally just your wiener,” Joe said of the photo Kevin sent. “And it’s funny for me to say that, but I just realized, my costume — because I’m dressed as a wiener.”

Kevin also shared how his wife, Danielle, reacted when she saw the photo. “She goes, ‘Oh no,’” he recalled.

The singer later joked about the incident on Instagram Stories by sharing a Google inquiry asking how long he had to unsend a photo. The response stated that he had two minutes.

Kevin Jonas previously drew attention for his fitness

Kevin’s body has also attracted attention in recent months. In May, Danielle shared a gym video showing off her husband’s muscular physique while promoting his song “Little Things.” She joked, “‘Little Things’ out now and apparently so are the abs,” she cracked.

The podcast story offered fans another glimpse into the brothers’ playful relationship, with Kevin’s accidental photo share becoming the subject of friendly teasing.