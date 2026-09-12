Lady Gaga spotted with newborn after secretly welcoming first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has reportedly welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, and the singer has now been spotted in public with the newborn for the first time. The 40-year-old pop star was photographed carrying the baby close to her chest during a walk with Polansky, 42, in Northern California.

The pictures were exclusively obtained by Page Six. Gaga and Polansky appeared to be keeping the outing private, with the singer dressed in loose white pants, an oversized coat and dark sunglasses. Polansky was seen beside her in shorts, a hoodie, a baseball cap and flip-flops. Gaga appeared to keep a protective hand over the infant as they walked together. Their appearance offers a rare glimpse into the couple’s new life as parents.

Lady Gaga in Northern California. pic.twitter.com/VCrhT6Etj7 — 21 (@21metgala) September 12, 2026

The couple has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent months. Gaga has also kept a low profile since wrapping her Mayhem Ball in April. While she has chosen not to publicly discuss much about her journey into motherhood, the singer has spoken openly in the past about wanting children.

In an interview with the New York Times in March 2025, Gaga said, “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it.” She also explained that she wanted her future children to have the freedom to make their own choices. “The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”

🚨🚨🚨 Lady Gaga e Michael Polansky com o seu primeiro filho.



Fotos do New York Post. CARALHO pic.twitter.com/cuX6YbTBQN — Lady Gaga Source (@gagasourcelgs) September 12, 2026

Gaga had also admitted that she sometimes struggled with how motherhood would fit into a life that had long revolved around her career. “I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon,” she told the outlet. “Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this.”

A source close to the singer previously told Page Six that she had been enjoying a quieter life after the tour. The source said, “She hasn’t really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22 … she’s been laying low since the tour ended.” The source also described Polansky as a positive presence in her life, adding, “They have an amazing biodome of love. Seems like a really safe place for her.”