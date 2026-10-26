Lewis Hamilton has offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with Kim Kardashian, speaking about his bond with her four children and revealing that he gifted them a dog named Halo this year. The Formula One champion shared these details during a press panel ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where he spoke about the things that bring him happiness outside his racing career.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Kim Kardashian’s children

Hamilton explained that spending time with children has always been a source of happiness for him. He spoke about his relationship with his niece and nephew before sharing how much he enjoys being around Kardashian’s children.

“My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness. My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton got a dog for his girlfriend kim kardashian kids little halo 🥺❤️ https://t.co/JWvkthyVEv — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) October 24, 2026

The racing driver also revealed that he gave Kardashian’s children a dog this year. The pet has become a new member of the family and is named Halo. “I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family,” he shared.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton keep their relationship private

Hamilton and Kardashian have largely kept their relationship away from public discussion. However, their social media posts have offered occasional glimpses into their time together, including family outings, holidays and date nights.

In July, Kardashian shared photographs from a family getaway by a lake. The pictures included a selfie with Hamilton and her daughter Chicago. She captioned the post, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people.”

In September, Hamilton also shared photographs and videos showing moments from their time together. The post featured cycling outings, date nights and a holiday in Paris. He captioned it, “Bit of this, bit of that.”

Kim Kardashian’s four children with Ye

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The couple married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

Their eldest child, North West, was born in June 2013, followed by Saint West in December 2015. Their younger children, Chicago West and Psalm West, were born via surrogate in January 2018 and May 2019, respectively.

Hamilton’s latest comments offer a glimpse into the family time he shares with Kardashian and her children, while the couple continue to keep most details of their relationship private.