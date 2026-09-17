Lisa opens up about Thai roots, new music and childhood dreams on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

BLACKPINK star Lisa recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her Thai heritage, new music and her journey to becoming a global star. The singer was on the show to discuss her latest single “SaWaDiKa,” which has reportedly become 2026’s most-viewed music video, along with her upcoming EP PRESS PLAY, scheduled for release on October 23.

During the conversation, Lisa also gave fans a small preview of what they can expect from the new project. She revealed that track four from the EP is planned as the next single, but chose not to share its title. The decision immediately added an element of mystery for fans waiting to hear more about her solo release.

Lisa’s appearance also touched on her childhood and the confidence she developed at a young age. Recalling a memory involving her father, she shared that he used to call her a “superstar” when she was a child. The moment offered a glimpse into the encouragement she received before her international career began.

The singer also spoke about her Thai identity and how it continues to remain an important part of her public image and artistic journey. Her appearance reflected the connection between her roots and her growing international presence, particularly as she continues to release music outside BLACKPINK.

Beyond her music, Lisa is preparing for several upcoming projects. Her documentary Always Lalisa is set to arrive on October 12, giving viewers a closer look at her life and career. She is also scheduled to begin her Las Vegas residency, VIVA LA LISA, adding another major milestone to her solo activities.

LISA brings a taste of Thailand to the Tonight Show! #FallonTonight #LISAonFallon pic.twitter.com/0ZQrOKBa55 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 17, 2026

The Jimmy Fallon interview combined music updates, personal memories and lighthearted conversation. Lisa’s relaxed interaction with Fallon allowed her to discuss her upcoming releases while also showing the personality behind her stage presence. Fans have particularly reacted to her cheerful energy, her comments about the secret track and the way she spoke about her Thai roots.

With PRESS PLAY arriving on October 23, Always Lalisa premiering on October 12 and her Las Vegas residency ahead, Lisa has several major solo projects lined up in the coming weeks.