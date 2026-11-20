Actor Matthew Rhys has opened up about an awkward moment from his audition for the iconic James Bond role in Casino Royale. The Welsh actor revealed that he once suggested giving the famous spy a limp and even an eye patch when Bond producers asked how he would bring something different to the character. However, his suggestions did not receive the response he had hoped for, leaving the room uncomfortably silent.

Rhys, 52, recalled the incident during a resurfaced 2023 interview with Conan O’Brien. During the conversation, he spoke about meeting the Bond producers and being asked what he would do differently if he got the opportunity to play the legendary secret agent in the 2006 film Casino Royale.

Remembering the question, Rhys said he was unsure whether the producers genuinely wanted an answer or were testing him. “Is this a trick question, or is it a genuine question?” he recalled thinking to himself.

The actor then made what he described as a “terrible” joke about Bond having a limp. Unfortunately, the suggestion did not get the reaction he expected. Instead of moving on, Rhys decided to add another suggestion.

“It got worse. It went very quiet,” he recalled. “So I thought I would double down, and said, ‘Eye patch.’ And then I just fell apart. And it lasted about 30 seconds after that.”

Looking back at the experience, Rhys laughed and said, “That was my Bond moment. I think about that often.”

The actor also admitted that he still does not have a convincing answer to the question that could have impressed the producers. He said he “still doesn’t have a coherent answer that would’ve wowed” them and often wonders how Daniel Craig responded when he was asked the same question.

Matthew Rhys says he could have been a great James Bond

During the interview, O’Brien told Rhys that he would have been “terrific” as James Bond. Responding to the compliment, the actor said, “Thank you. I told so many people I would be. I practically told my family I was going to be.”

Rhys also revealed that he was part of “a relatively large group of young white men who were invited to read ‘Casino Royale’, put on a nice, dark suit and go to the Broccolis’ office.”

He was not the only actor considered for the role before Daniel Craig was eventually selected. Over the years, Henry Cavill, Michael Fassbender, Sam Heughan, Alex O’Loughlin, James Purefoy, Antony Starr and Julian McMahon have also confirmed that they were in the running to play the iconic British spy.

Craig eventually portrayed James Bond in five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding with No Time to Die in 2021. His interpretation of the character brought a different approach to the franchise, with a stronger focus on Bond’s emotional journey and personal relationships.

Robert Pattinson named the next James Bond

The conversation about Rhys’ audition comes at an interesting time for the James Bond franchise. On Monday, Robert Pattinson was named as the next actor to take on the iconic role, following a long casting process.

The Twilight star expressed his excitement about becoming part of the franchise in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Actors Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden were reportedly among those who participated in screen tests for the upcoming 007 film before Pattinson was selected.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Pattinson on the upcoming Dune: Part 3, is set to direct the next James Bond movie. Amazon MGM Studios will produce the film after the Broccoli family handed over the franchise rights to the company last year.

With Pattinson preparing to begin a new chapter for the famous spy, Rhys’ hilarious recollection offers a glimpse into the unusual experiences actors can have while auditioning for one of cinema’s most recognisable roles.