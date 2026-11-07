Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested in Florida Over Child S*xual Abuse Material Charges

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested by federal agents in Florida on Friday morning over charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He was reportedly taken into custody outside Tampa. The people did not have permission to publicly discuss the investigation.

The arrest comes after reports that a collection of child sexual abuse images had allegedly been discovered at his former home in the Philippines. According to British newspaper The Sun, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., came across the material while clearing out their father’s property in Cebu City.

Meghan Markle had previously spoken about the allegations

Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, recently said she was “deeply distressed” after learning about the allegations. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about her father had been sent to London police in 2018.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan said while discussing the letter.

She further explained her decision to remain distant from her father, adding, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

Meghan, an American citizen who became widely known through the television drama “Suits”, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. The couple have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Thomas Markle Sr. did not attend their wedding, and their strained relationship received considerable attention in the British media.

Thomas Markle Jr. says he reported the discovery

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle Jr. found “hundreds, if not thousands” of images in boxes while clearing out his father’s former home in Cebu City. He reportedly informed the police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now,” Markle Jr. told the newspaper. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Thomas Markle Sr., a retired television lighting and photography director, had been living in the Philippines earlier this year. After suffering a stroke and having his left leg amputated, he returned to the United States.

The investigation and allegations remain serious matters, and the arrest does not by itself establish guilt.