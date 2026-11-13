Michael B. Jordan becomes the master thief in the Thomas Crown Affair trailer, film gets release date

The makers of The Thomas Crown Affair have released the first trailer of the upcoming film, starring Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. The actor steps into the role of Thomas Crown, a wealthy man who secretly carries out carefully planned art thefts. The film also marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut, as he takes on the responsibilities of directing, producing and acting in the project.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a world of expensive artwork, luxury and carefully planned robberies. It introduces Thomas Crown as a charming and intelligent thief who manages to stay ahead of the authorities. However, his carefully controlled world begins to change when an investigation gets closer to uncovering his identity. The story follows a tense game involving theft, attraction, deception and a battle of intelligence.

Michael B. Jordan leads an impressive cast

Alongside Jordan, the film features Adria Arjona, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone.

The trailer suggests that the story will focus not only on the planning of major robberies but also on the relationships and personal conflicts that develop as the investigation moves forward. The central conflict revolves around Thomas Crown and an investigator determined to uncover the truth behind his activities.

A new take on a classic franchise

The Thomas Crown Affair has a history that goes back several decades. The original film was released in 1968 and starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. It was later reimagined in 1999, with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo playing the lead roles.

The new version brings Michael B. Jordan into the iconic character’s shoes. Thomas Crown is once again presented as a wealthy and mysterious man whose interest in art theft leads him into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the authorities.

While the earlier films introduced the character to different generations of audiences, the latest version aims to present the story with a fresh approach through Jordan’s direction.

The Thomas Crown Affair release date

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, The Thomas Crown Affair will arrive in theatres on 5th March 2027.

The film brings together a familiar Hollywood franchise, a new lead actor and a directorial debut, with its trailer offering the first look at this latest interpretation.