Legendary filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after suffering an accidental leg injury at a gun range in Los Angeles on Saturday. The incident reportedly happened when a weapon discharged while it was still holstered. His representatives confirmed the news through an official statement, adding that the filmmaker had received medical attention and was being released.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Mann suffered a superficial injury in the incident. His representatives said, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

The statement confirmed that the incident was accidental and that Mann had been treated. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have been shared so far.

The filmmaker is known for directing several acclaimed films, including Heat, Thief, Manhunter, Collateral and The Insider. His last directorial venture was the 2023 film Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

The biographical drama focused on former racing driver Enzo Ferrari during the summer of 1957. The story followed a difficult period in his life when his automobile business was facing bankruptcy while his personal relationships were also falling apart.

Michael Mann is developing Heat 2 with Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale

Meanwhile, Mann is working on one of his most anticipated projects, Heat 2, a follow-up to his 1995 crime drama Heat, which featured Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The upcoming film is expected to feature Leonardo DiCaprio as Chris Shiherlis and Christian Bale as Vincent Hanna. The project is based on the novel of the same name, which Mann co-wrote with author Meg Gardiner in 2022. Interestingly, the story will work as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film.

Adapting the book into a screenplay proved to be a lengthy process for the filmmaker. Speaking to The Guardian in December last year, Mann discussed the challenges of bringing the story to the screen.

He said, “I thought OK, 10 weeks, 12 weeks. Instead, it took like 10 months and it was arduous because I wanted the same effect as the novel, which required recombining events to fit within a two-and-a-half-hour timeframe. That selection became agonising to say the least.”

With Heat 2 in development, Mann’s latest accident has brought attention to the filmmaker, although his representatives have confirmed that he is being released after treatment.